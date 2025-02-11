Aiza Awan comes under fire for latest viral pictures in bold outfit

Lollywood star Aiza Awan managed to captivate many hearts as she used to share her breathtaking looks on social media, however her recent clicks triggered backlash.

Meem Se Mohabbat star has gone viral after sharing pictures of herself posing in a beautiful Maya blue outfit, which many fans likened to a Princess Jasmine-inspired look. The stunning clicks, featuring Aiza by a pool with lush plants in the background, quickly gained attention across social media.

While only a few admired her fashion sense, the snaps sparked controversy, with fans trolling Aiza’s choice of outfit, criticizing the revealing dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

A fan said “She doesn’t know how to act, now she also don’t know how to dress”, while others called it “Inspiration by Alizeh Shah”.

Despite the negative reactions, Aiza’s photos continue to circulate online, with the debate surrounding her outfit showing no signs of slowing down.