Aiza Awan Comes Under Fire For Latest Viral Pictures In Bold Outfit

Lollywood star Aiza Awan managed to captivate many hearts as she used to share her breathtaking looks on social media, however her recent clicks triggered backlash.

Meem Se Mohabbat star has gone viral after sharing pictures of herself posing in a beautiful Maya blue outfit, which many fans likened to a Princess Jasmine-inspired look. The stunning clicks, featuring Aiza by a pool with lush plants in the background, quickly gained attention across social media.

While only a few admired her fashion sense, the snaps sparked controversy, with fans trolling Aiza’s choice of outfit, criticizing the revealing dress.

 

A fan said “She doesn’t know how to act, now she also don’t know how to dress”, while others called it “Inspiration by Alizeh Shah”.
Aiza Awan Comes Under Fire For Latest Viral Pictures In Bold Outfit Aiza Awan Comes Under Fire For Latest Viral Pictures In Bold Outfit Aiza Awan Comes Under Fire For Latest Viral Pictures In Bold Outfit

Despite the negative reactions, Aiza’s photos continue to circulate online, with the debate surrounding her outfit showing no signs of slowing down.

Saboor Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

