Mahira Khan reveals why her ex-husband is proud of her

Lollywood queen Mahira Khan has been riding high due to the success of her Eid film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa. 

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star is quite busy promoting her film and has been bedazzling fans because of her beauty and style in the latest interviews.

In a recent interview on the Dunya News channel, the Humsafar star shared the lovely bond she and her ex-husband continue to nurture. Mahira, who's divorced, has often praised her former husband for being supportive. The duo co-parents son Azlan who is 11.

"I'm divorced but till now, apart from my immediate family - such as my parents and my brother - there's no one else who is more proud of me than my ex-husband. My ex-husband knows my struggles, he knows how much I wanted it. I think when people see how much you work hard for it, and he has seen me work my hardest to get where I am, he respects it. He's seen all of it."

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Eid film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa and has been getting raving reviews from audiences and critics.

