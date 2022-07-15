Shehnaaz Gill’s new video in bold dress sets internet ablaze

05:40 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill’s new video in bold dress sets internet ablaze
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona.

Being one of the most stylish celebrities, the Bigg Boss fame's style statement is always on point and fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to what the diva has in store. 

Gill is always dressed to perfection and winning hearts and this time is no exception either. The 28-year-old shared a stunning video where she flaunted her glammed-up look in a hot pink bodycon.

"Styled by - @styledby_khushboorajoriya, Outfit by @itgirl_love, Footwear @zori.world

Assistedby @theglamchic15 @parekhdhvani97, Location @sayagrandresortthane, Managed by - @kaushal_j", captioned Gill.

On the work front, Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. 

The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.

