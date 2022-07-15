Shehnaaz Gill’s new video in bold dress sets internet ablaze
Share
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill is a hell of a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona.
Being one of the most stylish celebrities, the Bigg Boss fame's style statement is always on point and fashion enthusiasts are looking forward to what the diva has in store.
Gill is always dressed to perfection and winning hearts and this time is no exception either. The 28-year-old shared a stunning video where she flaunted her glammed-up look in a hot pink bodycon.
"Styled by - @styledby_khushboorajoriya, Outfit by @itgirl_love, Footwear @zori.world
Assistedby @theglamchic15 @parekhdhvani97, Location @sayagrandresortthane, Managed by - @kaushal_j", captioned Gill.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Gill is shooting for superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
Watch - Shehnaaz Gill goes trekking in jumpsuit ... 09:15 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill continues to cement her position as the queen of hearts. Needless to say, Gill is a hell ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Mahira Khan reveals why her ex-husband is proud of her04:48 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022