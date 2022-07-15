Dur-e-Fishan and Shahood Alvi's latest BTS video wins hearts
Share
The Drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi has been making headlines due to its complex plot and impeccable performances of lead actors Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan.
Emerging to be a fan favourite, the drama revolves around Shamsher, the son of a tycoon, who becomes obsessed with a middle-class girl, Mehak, played by Durefishan.
The netizens have a mixed response to the unfolding storyline but the Bharas actor has been applauded for her performance and effort.
A BTS video is going viral which shows Mehak aka Dure alongside her onscreen father played by Shahood Alvi. They both show the effort to make a scene flawless and reinforce that all the glitters are not gold.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Dur-e-Fishan is currently starring opposite Danish Taimoor in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which sees the latter plays an entitled and abusive character. While the show has been drawing widespread criticism for its problematic storyline, it has gained popularity among the masses.
Dur-e-Fishan and Danish Taimoor pair up for ... 04:30 PM | 17 Sep, 2021
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Danish Taimoor have paired up for the upcoming drama serial Ishq e Junoon. The Bharas star has ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Mahira Khan reveals why her ex-husband is proud of her04:48 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022