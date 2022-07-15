TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video takes internet by storm

TikTok star Romaisa Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media app is undoubtedly drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have clearly made her a fan favourite.

There is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her given her alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

The Paristaan actor shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either as she shared her new Eid transformation video.

"My jam for Eid UL Azha! #FreeFireXAsimMerub #LakhonStyleKiJung @garenafreefirepkofficial", captioned Khan while flaunting a glammed up transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romaisa khan (@romaisa.khan._)

Khan is a famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile and personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok( Musical.ly).