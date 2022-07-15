TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video takes internet by storm
Web Desk
07:20 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video takes internet by storm
Source: Romaisa Khan (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Romaisa Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media app is undoubtedly drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have clearly made her a fan favourite.

There is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her given her alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked.

The Paristaan actor shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either as she shared her new Eid transformation video.

"My jam for Eid UL Azha! #FreeFireXAsimMerub #LakhonStyleKiJung @garenafreefirepkofficial", captioned Khan while flaunting a glammed up transformation.

Khan is a famous TikTok star and a model. She is known for her beautiful looks, cute smile and personality. She is primarily famous for comedy video clips, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok( Musical.ly). 

TikTok star Romaisa Khan's new dance video goes ... 04:00 PM | 23 Jun, 2022

TikTok star Romaisa Khan has got the population fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her ...

More From This Category
Pakistani makeup artist’s touching tribute to ...
07:45 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan and Shahood Alvi's latest BTS video ...
06:46 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat flaunts glam look for ‘London ...
06:10 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill’s new video in bold dress sets ...
05:40 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Amna Ilyas' latest item number breaks the ...
05:10 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Sarah Khan celebrates birthday in style
04:23 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video takes internet by storm
07:20 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr