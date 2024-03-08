WATCH — Dananeer Mobeen channels Paro from Devdas

Dananeer Mobeen essayed her inner Paro and the internet is absolutely smitten!
Pakistani actress, Dananeer Mobeen, will next be starring in HUM TV's latest romantic drama serial Very Filmy. The Ramadan special will bring together the dynamic duo of Mobeen and Ameer Gilani, who will bring the characters Danya and Rohaan to life.
The young actress, who rose to stardom overnight with a viral video of her mocking the elite class' burger accent by saying, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai [There's a party going on], showed her multifaceted talents and ventured into the television industry and starred in a number of commercially successful television series, including Sinf-e-Aahan and Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri.
Mobeen, who enjoys a massive fan following of 3.8 million followers on Instagram, is considered one of the most influential celebrities in the constellation of Pakistani stars. And the internet is always on its toes to watch the diva's moves.
In a recent teaser of her upcoming drama serial, Very Filmy, Mobeen can be seen essaying the evergreen character of Paro from Bollywood classic, Devdas, played by none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The snippet shows Mobeen dressed in a saree like Paro and holding an oil lamp (diya) in her palm — mimicking Paro.
As for the Ramadan special series, the star studded cast includes Bushra Ansari, Ali Safina, Mira Sethi, Ukhano, Nabeel Zuberi, Ameema Saleem, Deepak Perwani, Salma Hassan, Syed Adnan Jaffar, Noureen Mumtaz,Tehseen Wajahat, Rabiya Rizwan, Momina Munir and Manal Siddiqui. Directed by Ali Hassan, the drama is produced by Momina Duraid.
The original soundtrack, Tere Rang Rang, has been released on HUM TV’s official YouTube account. Produced by Momina Duraid and directed by Ali Hassan, the OST features Ahmed Ali as the singer, composer and lyricist, with additional lyrics by Mohammad Ahmad.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.