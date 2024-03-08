Search

WATCH — Dananeer Mobeen channels Paro from Devdas

Noor Fatima
11:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
Dananeer Mobeen
Dananeer Mobeen

Dananeer Mobeen essayed her inner Paro and the internet is absolutely smitten!

Pakistani actress, Dananeer Mobeen, will next be starring in HUM TV's latest romantic drama serial Very Filmy. The Ramadan special will bring together the dynamic duo of Mobeen and Ameer Gilani, who will bring the characters Danya and Rohaan to life.

The young actress, who rose to stardom overnight with a viral video of her mocking the elite class' burger accent by saying, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai [There's a party going on], showed her multifaceted talents and ventured into the television industry and starred in a number of commercially successful television series, including Sinf-e-Aahan and Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri.

Mobeen, who enjoys a massive fan following of 3.8 million followers on Instagram, is considered one of the most influential celebrities in the constellation of Pakistani stars. And the internet is always on its toes to watch the diva's moves.

In a recent teaser of her upcoming drama serial, Very Filmy, Mobeen can be seen essaying the evergreen character of Paro from Bollywood classic, Devdas, played by none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The snippet shows Mobeen dressed in a saree like Paro and holding an oil lamp (diya) in her palm — mimicking Paro.

As for the Ramadan special series, the star studded cast includes Bushra Ansari, Ali Safina, Mira Sethi, Ukhano, Nabeel Zuberi, Ameema Saleem, Deepak Perwani, Salma Hassan, Syed Adnan Jaffar, Noureen Mumtaz,Tehseen Wajahat, Rabiya Rizwan, Momina Munir and Manal Siddiqui. Directed by Ali Hassan, the drama is produced by Momina Duraid.

The original soundtrack, Tere Rang Rang, has been released on HUM TV’s official YouTube account. Produced by Momina Duraid and directed by Ali Hassan, the OST features Ahmed Ali as the singer, composer and lyricist, with additional lyrics by Mohammad Ahmad.

Moon, not flowers! Dananeer Mobeen tells what she wants on Valentine's Day 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

