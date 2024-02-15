Moon, not flowers! Dananeer Mobeen tells what she wants on Valentine's Day 

Pakistani social media influencer turned actress, Dananeer Mobeen, said it out aloud for all the ladies living in 2024 and celebrating the most awaited day of the year — Valentine's Day.

The young actress, who rose to stardom overnight with a viral video of her mocking the elite class's burger accent by saying, Pawri Ho Rahi Hai [There's a party going on], showed her multifaceted talents and ventured into the television industry and starred in a number of commercially successful television series including Sinf-e-Aahan and Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri.

Mobeen, who enjoys a massive fan following of 3.8 million followers on Instagram, is considered one of the most influential celebrities in the constellation of Pakistani stars. With millions of followers on their toes to catch a glimpse of the actress, Mobeen shared yet another trendy post and laid out what modern women want on Valentine's Day.

Sharing an Instagram reel of herself, “When you want chaand [moon] not flowers on Valentine's Day” wrote Mobeen and danced to a verse from the evergreen Indian song, Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye.

“Flowers are just not going to cut it in 2024” the actress made it clear in the caption with a gen z humor spinning on the matter with shrug and skull emojis.