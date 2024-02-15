Search

Enter A world Of Summer Extravaganza - GulAhmed Summer Lawn Collection Now Available In-store and Online

15 Feb, 2024
Enter A world Of Summer Extravaganza - GulAhmed Summer Lawn Collection Now Available In-store and Online

Discover the epitome of summer fashion with GulAhmed's Summer Lawn Collection 2024, now available both in-stores and online at www.gulahmedshop.com. This year, GulAhmed has captured the essence of femininity and freshness with their vibrant collection of light, breezy fabrics in effervescent hues. Launching TODAY, this collection promises over 250 unstitched lawn summer styles to elevate your wardrobe throughout the season.

Among the myriad of trends, one standout favorite is the timeless Chunri print. GulAhmed's Chunri Lawn Collection beautifully celebrates this age-old art with its vibrant colors and eye-catching prints, making it a must-have for every Pakistani wardrobe. Pair these easy-breezy 3-piece lawn suits with traditional khussa or kolhapuri for a chic summer look that never goes out of style.

For those seeking luxury, the embroidered silk and swiss voile pieces from GulAhmed's Premium Lawn Collection offer the perfect solution. Ideal for fancy dinner parties and intimate wedding affairs, these striking ensembles feature intricate motifs and rich color combinations, ensuring you stand out in every crowd.

Meanwhile, GulAhmed's Summer Essential Collection presents classic lawn suits with complimenting lawn dupattas and colorful embroideries, effortlessly blending timeless elegance with contemporary flair.

Pastel hues emerge as the colors of the season in GulAhmed's Mother Lawn Collection, offering a relaxed and soothing charm. Whether in 2 piece printed lawn suits or 3-piece unstitched lawn suits, this chic shade of lavender is a must-have addition to your summer wardrobe.

Whether used for timeless classic pieces or contemporary trend setting designs, satin silk remains a symbol of elegance. Making it the fabric of choice for those who seek comfort and a touch of extravagance. GulAhmed’s Sorbe Silk from their Premium Lawn catalog, features light summer shades of pastel pinks and blues that make the perfect style statement for any occasion.

This is just a glimpse of what awaits you in GulAhmed's Summer Lawn 2024 Collection. Visit your nearest Ideas store or shop online at www.gulahmedshop.com to explore more and embrace the essence of summer style today!

