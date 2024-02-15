Search

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for Feb 2024 today; Here's what to expect

Web Desk
12:38 PM | 15 Feb, 2024
Pakistan to announce new petrol price for Feb 2024 today; Here's what to expect

Pakistanis brace for another round of petroleum price hikes for the second half of February 2024 as global oil prices continue to rally.

Reports in local media suggest that prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are set to increase from Feb 16 for the next fortnight by Rs 1.97 and Rs 9.20 per litre respectively.

Amid escalating tensions in Middle East, global oil surged, raising concerns about further increases in petroleum prices in Pakistan. Brent crude prices also soared by about $1.5 per barrel to $83 since early February.

For Diesel, consumers could see diesel rate hike from current Rs278.96 per litre to Rs286.97 per litre, and petrol prices may also rise slightly by 80 paisas per litre.

The move is expected to further trigger inflation as diesel is widely used in transportation and agriculture.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO), mainly used in industry, could see Rs2.50 per litre increase, reaching Rs169.62 per litre for the upcoming fortnight. 

Last month, the outgoing government announced a sharp increase in price of petrol for the first half of February 2024. Petrol price was increased by Rs13.55 per litre, and new petrol rate has reached Rs272.89 per litre.  

What will be the new petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan from Feb 16?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold & Silver Rate

03:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 15 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.5
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.82 750.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.48 733.48
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

