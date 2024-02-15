Cars to get more expensive in Pakistan after imposition of 25pc sales tax

Automobile prices are already in no man's land as car dealers lament the huge taxation and import curb that drives the industry into dire straits.
The outgoing government now okayed 25pc sales tax on locally manufactured vehicles, in another blow to consumers who are already struggling with record high prices.
In the recent meeting, Finance Minister Dr Shamshad and other officials approved 25pc sales tax on locally made vehicles, targeting cars with engine over 1400 cc.
The government's new move eyes garnering revenue, but it will further deteriorate the automobile market.
In a similar development, automobile sales in January 2024 improved by 30pc compared to January 2023. Passenger car sales saw little improvement reaching 7,802 units compared to 6,021 units in January 2023.
In last couple of years, economic and political uncertainties have been cited as reasons for the downturn, with ongoing crises in the industry expected in the next quarter.
Overall, soaring car prices, record high auto financing, and low consumer purchasing power contributed to the sales in the first seven months of fiscal year.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|282.5
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.82
|750.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.48
|733.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
