What will be the new petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan from Feb 16?

ISLAMABAD - The outgoing caretaker setup is likely to announce price of petrol and diesel for the second half of February 2024 in light of fluctuations in global market.
As Inflation-weary citizens are expecting another sigh of relief, the government has no major relief to pass on.
Reports in local media said caretaker government is set to slap another hike from February 16. Price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is said to be increase from Rs8 per litre starting from February 16 while petrol prices may experience slight increase for next two weeks.
Amid escalating tensions in Middle East, global oil surged, raising concerns about further increases in petroleum prices in Pakistan. Brent crude prices also soared by about $1.5 per barrel to $83 since early February.
For Diesel, consumers could see diesel rate hike from current Rs278.96 per litre to Rs286.97 per litre, and petrol prices may also rise slightly by 80 paisas per litre.
The move will further trigger inflation as diesel is widely used in transportation and agriculture.
Light Diesel Oil (LDO), mainly used in industry, could see Rs2.50 per litre increase, reaching Rs169.62 per litre for the upcoming fortnight.
Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is yet to finalise recommendations for fuel prices for first half of February, considering tax reforms and estimated fuel consumption and supply costs for Pakistan State Oil (PSO).
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|301.5
|304.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.08
|751.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.43
|916.43
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.21
|59.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.12
|173.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.67
|733.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.94
|321.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
