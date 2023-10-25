Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash over viral dance performance

Dananeer Mobeen is an effervescent and vivacious Instagram influencer who rose to fame following a single viral video. The funny statement 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' propelled her to soaring heights of fame overnight.

Mobeen and her sister Nafayal were seen together at the highly-anticipated event. The event brought together a host of celebrities, singers and notable personalities from different walks of life. The sisters were among the attendees, and it was evident that they were enjoying the festivities.

In this clip, she can be seen grooving alongside her sister at what is reported to be Ushna Shah's wedding event. Their dance was set to the beats of a famous Bollywood Punjabi song. Here's a glimpse of their dance:

https://youtube.com/shorts/3Ey2xi_sHFk?si=zVRNWHw7WW8Mvti0

However, this display of exuberance has ignited a spark of criticism from the public. Many have taken to trolling Mobeen for her animated expressions and have been quick to question her celebrity status, attributing it solely to her viral videos. Some have even speculated that this dance may be an attempt to secure a spot in a movie.

On the work front, Mobeen made her acting debut with the drama serial Sinf e Ahan alongside a star-studded cast. She is currently seen in Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri alongside Khushhal Khan.