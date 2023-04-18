Dananeer Mobeen, Khushhal Khan to star in upcoming drama series

Dananeer Mobeen had the charm to bewitch anyone long before she became known as the "Pawhri Ho Rahi Hai" girl across borders. From the moment the sarcasm laden snippet went viral, the internet found a new star, who is now on the way to sweep lead roles with A-list actors.

The emerging Pakistani actress is now all set to take the lead in an upcoming drama serial alongside Khushhal Khan.

Announcing the project on her social media handle and sharing a carousel of still shots and the trailer, Mobeen is garnering accolades from everyone. The television series Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri is all set to hit the screen from April 28th.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared, "Zubia and Saim! I cannot wait for my beautiful friends and followers to experience the journey of #MGM with me. What a rollercoaster of emotions it’s been, what a beautiful journey."

Mobeen added, "Hoping to make all of you fall in love, with love. Coming to your screens from the 28th of April, 8:00 pm, only on HUM TV."

Social media users and Lollywood celebrities both congratulated Mobeen on her future work. Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, and Nadia Hussain lauded the young actress.

On the work front, Mobeen made her acting debut with the drama serial Sinf e Ahan alongside a star-studded cast. The show received positive reviews from critics and netizens alike.