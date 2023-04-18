Anti-Islam Dutch lawmaker alleges former Pakistani cricketer for inciting his murder

THE HAGUE — The notorious anti-Islam lawmaker, Geert Wilders has alleged that former international cricketer Khalid Latif is behind inciting the murder of a Dutch lawmaker as authorities in The Netherlands are prosecuting a known Pakistani for his alleged role.
The public prosecution service in a European country says a man took $23,000 around five years back for the killing of a Dutch lawmaker through a video on the internet; however, no name was mentioned in the media statement.
Without sharing the identity of the suspect, the Dutch authorities said the suspect is identifiable, calling him a famous person in his own country. The prosecutor said investigators recognised him from the images.
Following the prosecution statement, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders shared a tweet, saying the suspect was ex-Pakistan cricketer Khalid Latif. He alleged that the former opening batter put a bounty on his head.
Reports in international media suggest that prosecutors earlier grilled the former Pakistani player while he also attended a court hearing related to incitement of murder.
In 2017, Pakistan Cricket Board suspended Khalid Latif for his involvement in spot-fixing in second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017. He was banned on charges of orchestrating a deal for his fellow opener.
