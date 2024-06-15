Pakistani police cop bags gold medal in South Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Another feat for Pakistan as constable of Sindh Police clinched gold at the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

Constable Shahnawaz remained victorious over India in the bodydbilding competition held in Maldives, in what is said to be India's first loss in the championship in over 6 decades.

Shahnawaz Khan turned emotional after his victory as national anthem played. Khan said he cannot describe his feelings in words.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.facebook.com%2FAllAboutBodybuilding%2Fvideos%2F3784345181836401%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

The genetically gifted bodybuilder is also gearing up for the World Championships in Maldives later this year and has sought support from the Inspector General of Sindh.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-May-2021/this-60-year-old-pakistani-bodybuilder-is-eyeing-mr-asia-title



