'Turgutreis-9': PNS Babur joins Türkiye's forces in join naval drills

12:04 PM | 15 Jun, 2024
'Turgutreis-9': PNS Babur joins Türkiye's forces in join naval drills
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani and Turkiye's naval forces hold Turgutreis-9 exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean to boost operational readiness and enhance cooperation.

During the exercise, PNS Babur visited Aksaz naval base and participated in training exercises aimed at increasing interoperability and joint operations capability between the two navies.

The Turkish National Defence Ministry stated that the exercise included the participation of the TCG Heybeliada corvette, the TCG Doganay submarine, and the PNS Babur corvette of the Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy said the drill at the Golcuk naval base aimed to train PNS Babur's crew in various naval operations, enhance interoperability, and strengthen bilateral relations.

PNS Babur is the first of four Milgem ships being built simultaneously at the Istanbul naval shipyard and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Sep-2023/pns-babur-pakistan-navy-commissions-first-turkish-made-milgem-ship
 

