'Turgutreis-9': PNS Babur joins Türkiye's forces in join naval drills

KARACHI – Pakistani and Turkiye's naval forces hold Turgutreis-9 exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean to boost operational readiness and enhance cooperation.
During the exercise, PNS Babur visited Aksaz naval base and participated in training exercises aimed at increasing interoperability and joint operations capability between the two navies.
The Turkish National Defence Ministry stated that the exercise included the participation of the TCG Heybeliada corvette, the TCG Doganay submarine, and the PNS Babur corvette of the Pakistan Navy.
Pakistan Navy said the drill at the Golcuk naval base aimed to train PNS Babur's crew in various naval operations, enhance interoperability, and strengthen bilateral relations.
PNS Babur is the first of four Milgem ships being built simultaneously at the Istanbul naval shipyard and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Sep-2023/pns-babur-pakistan-navy-commissions-first-turkish-made-milgem-ship
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
