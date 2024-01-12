Young environmentalist awarded by Sindh govt for preserving green heritage

KARACHI - Aneeqa Bashir, a climate and environmental activist, has been acknowledged by the Ministry of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change in Sindh for her efforts to preserve Pakistan's green heritage.

Arshad Wali Muhammad, the caretaker minister, awarded Aneeqa for initiating a campaign to record and safeguard centuries-old Banyan trees and designate them as vital national green heritage.

She is focused on a mission to help preserve the country's green heritage and raise environmental awareness. The young climate activist aims to work towards implementing the Youth Environmental Responsibility Act, a bill she has drafted that requires students to plant and care for trees as a graduation prerequisite.

The young environmentalist also hopes to introduce private-public partnerships under her 'A Greener Pakistan' initiative to help create job opportunities in the climate domain, especially for the lower-income sector.