Ushna Shah faces backlash for wearing bold dress in new viral pictures

Pakistani diva Ushna Shah never shies away from flaunting her fashion choices. The actor has been a prominent figure in Pakistani showbiz industry for a while, with her style and talent earning her praise.

Despite facing criticism for her outfit choices, Shah continues to drop pictures in revealing clothes.

She was recently spotted with her husband in the Austrian capital Vienna after wrapping up her busy shooting schedule. In Insta reels, Ushna Shah posed in golden skirt and the snaps ignited public criticism.

Here's how people reacted: