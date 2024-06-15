Pakistani films releasing on Eidul Adha 2024

Eid ul Adha is finally here and if you are planning to have cinematic touch on this festival. Here are some hyped Pakistani films set for release this Eid.
|Films
|Cast
|Umro Ayyar: The Beginning
|Faran Tahir, Usman Mukhtar, Sana, Sanam Saeed, Ali Kazmi, Hamza Ali Abbasi (special appearance)
|Abhi
|Goher Mumtaz, Kubra Khan, Shahzad Nawaz, Hareem Farooqui, Hina Bayat
|Na Baligh Afraad
|Aashir Wajahat, Samar Jafri, Aadi Adeel Amjad, Rimha Ahmed, Mohammed Ehteshamuddin
Directed by the well-known Nabeel Qureshi, Na Baligh Afraad takes viewers back to viewers in the 90s. This film is blend of humor and emotions, exploring themes of friendship and youth.
Cast includes new stars Aashir Wajahat and Samar Jafri in the main roles, supported by Aadi Adeel Amjad and Rimha Ahmed, with experienced actors like Mohammed Ehteshamuddin also playing key roles.
This groundbreaking film is set to introduce a superhero-like genre to Pakistani cinema, featuring top-tier talent and state-of-the-art visual effects.
The cast includes Faran Tahir, Usman Mukhtar, Sana, Sanam Saeed, and Ali Kazmi, with a special appearance by Hamza Ali Abbasi.
Abhi promises a thrilling mix of love, action, and redemption. The story revolves around the lead characters played by Goher Mumtaz and Kubra Khan, supported by a strong cast including Shahzad Nawaz, Hareem Farooqui, and Hina Bayat.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 15, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.50 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.7
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.9
|314.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
