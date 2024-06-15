Search

Pakistani films releasing on Eidul Adha 2024

15 Jun, 2024
Pakistani films releasing on Eidul Adha 2024
Eid ul Adha is finally here and if you are planning to have cinematic touch on this festival. Here are some hyped Pakistani films set for release this Eid.

Films Cast
Umro Ayyar: The Beginning Faran Tahir, Usman Mukhtar, Sana, Sanam Saeed, Ali Kazmi, Hamza Ali Abbasi (special appearance)
Abhi Goher Mumtaz, Kubra Khan, Shahzad Nawaz, Hareem Farooqui, Hina Bayat
Na Baligh Afraad Aashir Wajahat, Samar Jafri, Aadi Adeel Amjad, Rimha Ahmed, Mohammed Ehteshamuddin

Na Baligh Afraad

Directed by the well-known Nabeel Qureshi, Na Baligh Afraad takes viewers back to viewers in the 90s. This film is blend of humor and emotions, exploring themes of friendship and youth.

Cast includes new stars Aashir Wajahat and Samar Jafri in the main roles, supported by Aadi Adeel Amjad and Rimha Ahmed, with experienced actors like Mohammed Ehteshamuddin also playing key roles.

Umro Ayyar: The Beginning

This groundbreaking film is set to introduce a superhero-like genre to Pakistani cinema, featuring top-tier talent and state-of-the-art visual effects.

 The cast includes Faran Tahir, Usman Mukhtar, Sana, Sanam Saeed, and Ali Kazmi, with a special appearance by Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Abhi

 Abhi promises a thrilling mix of love, action, and redemption. The story revolves around the lead characters played by Goher Mumtaz and Kubra Khan, supported by a strong cast including Shahzad Nawaz, Hareem Farooqui, and Hina Bayat.

