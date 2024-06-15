YouTube channel, email ID of Pakistan mission to UN hacked

NEW YORK – Pakistan’s permanent mission to the United Nations came under a cyberattck on Friday night.

The official email id, which was being used by the information wing, and YouTube channel were hacked in the attack.

The hackers changed the banner, content and name of the channel after taking control on lit. The incident, according to reports, took place at 4:00 pm USA time on Friday.

The Pakistani mission has requested the people to ignore the emails and content shared on it official channel as they have been hacked.

Last year, the Ministry of Aviation’s website faced at least two cyberattacks and a message in a foreign language was posted on the homepage.

The website aviation.gov.pk was shut down but was later restored by IT experts.

Within the span of a few hours, it was again turned down. Ministry officials re-started work on restoring the website but is still down till the filing of this story.

Several state run portals came under cyber attacks in the past, including the website of the Supreme Court, and Foreign Ministry earlier this year.