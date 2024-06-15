Two senior lawyers shot dead by Elite Force official in Attock

ATTOCK – Two senior lawyers were shot dead by an official of the Elite Force of the Punjab Police in Attock on Saturday.

Reports said the ASI entered the chamber of the lawyers with a gun and opened fire on the lawyers, leaving them dead on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Israr Ahmed advocate, who was former president of district bar Attock, and Zulfiqar Mirza.

Police have arrested the Elite Force official, who has apparently killed the lawyers over old enmity, and has been shifted to Attock City Police station.

The bodies of the two lawyers have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for further medico-legal procedure.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and sought investigation report into the case.