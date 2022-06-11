Babar Azam’s ‘illegal fielding’ costs Pakistan five runs in 2nd ODI against WI

01:00 PM | 11 Jun, 2022
Source: @MazherArshad (Twitter)
LAHORE – A rare field mistake by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam awarded West Indies five penalty runs in second ODI match played in Multan on Friday.

Babar Azam, who continues to thrash records with his stunning batting performance, used one of the wicket-keeping gloves to catch a throw behind the stumps. The incident happened in the 29th over of the match.

This was deemed as illegal fielding by the on-field umpires and as a result, five extra runs were awarded to the West Indies.

As per the cricket rules, no fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires.

However, the penalty runs could not block Pakistan’s second consecutive victory against the visiting team.

A career-best bowling performance by Mohammad Nawaz following impressive half-centuries by Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq earned Pakistan 120 runs victory over the West Indies in the second ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixture.

