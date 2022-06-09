PAKvWI – Babar Azam sets new world records in ODI cricket

MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set new records in One-Day International (ODI) cricket by scoring a brilliant century against West Indies in Multan on Wednesday.

Babar’s 17th ODI century included nine fours, and he also surpassed former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, to become the fastest to reach 1,000 runs as captain. He is also the first batter to score 1,000 runs in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Super League.

Babar Azam keeps on making records 🙌



He becomes the fastest player to complete 1000 runs in ODIs as a captain 🥇



He breaks Virat Kohli's record of fewest innings (17) to reach 1000 runs in ODIs as a skipper 👌#PAKvWI #BabarAzam #ViratKohli #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Iph8SACo0x — CricWick (@CricWick) June 8, 2022

Babar Azam becomes the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds in ODI on two separate occasions.

The 27-year-old had scored two consecutive centuries in the last two ODIs against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and followed it up with a ton against West Indies, making him the first-ever batter in history to score 3 consecutive ODI hundreds on two occasions.

The right-handed batter hit three consecutive centuries in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) during the Pakistan-West Indies ODI series in 2016 which made him the third Pakistani batter ever to accomplish the feat.

Fastest to 17 ODI hundreds:



𝟴𝟱 𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 - 🇵🇰 𝗕𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿 𝗔𝘇𝗮𝗺 👑

98 innings - 🇿🇦 Hashim Amla

112 innings - 🇮🇳 Virat Kohli

113 innings - 🇦🇺 David Warner



Other batters bat to score runs, he bat to break record. Just G.O.A.T things #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/JJwj8DDsUK — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) June 8, 2022

Pakistan will face the visitors in the second ODI on June 10.