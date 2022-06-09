PAKvWI – Babar Azam sets new world records in ODI cricket
MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has set new records in One-Day International (ODI) cricket by scoring a brilliant century against West Indies in Multan on Wednesday.
Babar’s 17th ODI century included nine fours, and he also surpassed former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, to become the fastest to reach 1,000 runs as captain. He is also the first batter to score 1,000 runs in ICC ODI Cricket World Cup Super League.
Babar Azam becomes the first batter to score three consecutive hundreds in ODI on two separate occasions.
The 27-year-old had scored two consecutive centuries in the last two ODIs against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and followed it up with a ton against West Indies, making him the first-ever batter in history to score 3 consecutive ODI hundreds on two occasions.
The right-handed batter hit three consecutive centuries in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) during the Pakistan-West Indies ODI series in 2016 which made him the third Pakistani batter ever to accomplish the feat.
Pakistan will face the visitors in the second ODI on June 10.
