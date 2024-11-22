Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as Head of Youth Development

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Head of Youth Development following a recruitment process.

This role will be an extension of Azhar’s existing responsibilities, as he also serves as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee.

Azhar, a celebrated figure in Pakistan cricket, began his journey at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2002 before transitioning to the senior national team. Over a distinguished career spanning 2010 to 2022, he earned 97 Test and 53 ODI caps. He captained the national side in nine Tests and 31 ODIs, and was a key member of Pakistan’s historic ICC Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2017.

As the Head of Youth Development, Azhar has been tasked with shaping the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways, collaborating with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educating emerging cricketers under the PCB’s Pathways Programme, and organising seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players.

Azhar Ali said, “I am honoured and excited to take on this important role. Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars.

“Significant strides have already been made in this area and I look forward to working with my colleagues to further elevate our youth development programme further. Our goal is to identify promising talent and equip them with the tools to excel at the highest level.”

The PCB congratulated Azhar Ali on his appointment and expressed confidence that his experience and vision will significantly contribute to the growth and success of youth cricket in Pakistan.

