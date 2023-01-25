Search

Sports

20-K Cup 2023: Model Town Greens thump Golden Star to complete semifinal lineup

Web Desk 04:41 PM | 25 Jan, 2023
20-K Cup 2023: Model Town Greens thump Golden Star to complete semifinal lineup

LAHORE – Model Town Greens thumped Golden Star Cricket Club by 7 wickets in the fourth and last quarterfinal to complete the semifinal lineup in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament.  

Besides Model Town Greens, the other three semifinalist teams are Model Town Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana and Cricket Center. The fourth quarterfinal was to be played at Pindi Gymkhana, but due to wet outfield, the match was shifted to Model Town Green Ground. Golden Star Club, batting first, posted 175 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Abdul Samad played the superb knock of 56 runs of 46 balls with the help of four boundaries and one six. Ali Raza also batted with authority and cracked 34, Raees Butt unbeaten 31 and Azzam ul Haq 22 runs. Ateeq ur Rehman bowled brilliantly and clinched 4 wickets for 33 runs.  

Outstanding batting performance by Bilal Dar helped Model Town Greens chase the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Bilal played impressive unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 52 balls that included four boundaries and three sixes. Other notable performers were Abdul Wahab Dar (47 runs) and Muhammad Kashif (37), who helped the side reach home safely. From Golden Star, Sadaqat and M Naveed got one wicket each. Bilal Dar was declared player of the match for his superb batting performance.  

The first semifinal will be contested between Model Town Club and Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club on Thursday (January 26) while the second semifinal will be played between Cricket Center Cricket Club and Model Town Greens on Friday (January 27). Both the semifinals will be played at Model Town Greens Ground at 11:00 am.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

20-K Cup 2023: Nasrullah stars as Model Town Club breeze into semi-final

03:30 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Ludhiana Gymkhana qualifies for 20-K Cup 2023 semi-final

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup: Remington Pharma clinch title

08:19 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Cricket Center beat City Gymkhana to reach semi-final of 20-K Cup 2023

03:38 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Pakistani star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi performs Umrah

01:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Pakistan bowler Diana Baig ruled out of Australia T20Is, World Cup 2023

06:58 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Govt has no role in Fawad Ch’s arrest: Marriyum Aurangzeb 

06:46 PM | 25 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25 January 2023

07:45 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.4
Euro EUR 270.5 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 309 312
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 614.77 619.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.75 34.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.52 29.87
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.54 2.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 756.69 761.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 600.37 604.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.5 64
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 189,650 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: