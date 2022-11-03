Here’s how Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-final after back to back blows
Here’s how Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-final after back to back blows
SYDNEY – Team Green suffered two consecutive defeats in the World Cup 2022, against Zimbabwe and India and their chances of qualification to the semi-finals now depend on others teams.

Men in Green are now batting first against one of the top teams in this world cup, South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Asian side cannot afford another slip-up after losing two games in the cricket carnival.

Pakistan earlier played three games and win only one against the Netherlands, the team with top batters failed to impress fans and is placed fifth in Group 2 with just two points.

Before taking on Bangladesh in their last fixture on coming Sunday, today’s game is a do-or-die encounter for Pakistan.

Even win in next two upcoming games won’t be enough to advance as the team has to wait for at least one upset defeat in the last round, either to undefeated South Africa or confident India.

If Men in Green win both games and the Dutch side beat Proteas, which is hard to believe, then Pakistan will finish above South Africa in the points table and qualify for the semi-finals.

