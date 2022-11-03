Long march: Govt sets stern conditions for PTI to stage protest in Islamabad

02:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Long march: Govt sets stern conditions for PTI to stage protest in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led federal government has put up 39 pre-requisites prior final nod to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for staging a rally in the federal capital.

Tensions are high as PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he had been witnessing a revolution for the last six months, and wondered if it would take place through the ballot box or through bloodshed.

Earlier, the government maintained a strict policy against allowing PTI to enter Islamabad however the federal government prepared a draft affidavit that it wants the organizers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi March to undertake if they want to enter the capital.

The undertaking affidavit lists stern conditions including no use of a religion card. Authorities restricted loudspeakers and public gatherings could not be allowed for more than one day.

It also restricted touting weapons during public gatherings and demanded that no damage should be caused to public and private property.

Here is the undertaking affidavit proposed by the government:

