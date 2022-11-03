No chance to end Azadi March without elections date even if it takes 10 months: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that PTI’s Azadi march could last for 10 months, saying the movement will continue till the announcement of new elections.

PTI chief, who embarked on the long march to the capital, hoping to whip up a show of support to topple the incumbent government, addressed a huge gathering in Gakharmandi on day 6 of his movement, where he said that the march will not conclude after reaching Islamabad.

He continued saying that Pakistan cannot progress unless there is justice and rule of law, as mentioned his struggle for the conviction of corrupt politicians in the previous government.

Khan hinted at ‘hidden hands’, claiming that those people had been protecting ‘thieves’ from accountability. The firebrand politician lamented the dilemma, saying those who were controlling antigraft watchdog protected these thieves and imposed them on us.

Without mentioning any names, Khan said "If you have decided to remain neutral then what is stopping you from holding free and fair elections, adding "Let the public decide."

He said those who were fostered in dictators’ nurseries have no ability to play this game anymore while reiterating his struggle spanning over 2 decades.

PTI chief said officers investigating corruption cases against the Sharif family died mysteriously, saying there was no probe to ascertain the cause of death.

Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf annoucned that Haqeeqi Azadi March will reach Islamabad on November 11 as per the revised schedule. Initially, marchers were supposed to reach the capital early.