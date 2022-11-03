Pakistan, China vow to boost links at all levels with special focus on CPEC, BRI

ISLAMABAD – China and Pakistan have reaffirmed to further strengthen their cooperative partnership in several fields with a special focus on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In a joint statement, the ‘iron friends’ reaffirmed close strategic ties as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Xi Jinping, President of China, and his counterpart H.E. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council during his maiden visit.

The top civil leaders of neighboring sides stressed on a broad segment of topics including bilateral relations, CPEC projects, flood rehabilitation, economic prosperity, terrorism, e-commerce, poverty alleviation, defense, tourism, regional peace, and security among others.

CPEC revitalization

During his maiden visit, the premier reaffirmed Islamabad’s willingness to commit to high quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both sides shared views on the importance of China-Pakistan All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership amidst the emerging global challenges. The meetings were marked by traditional warmth, mutual strategic trust and commonality of views.

Supporting core interests

Islamabad and Beijing reiterated mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests. Pakistan side expressed its commitment to the one-China Policy and support on issues of Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

China side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity.

Unprecedented Floods

Top Chinese leaders expressed condolences and sympathies on recent loss of life and property as a result of the unprecedented floods in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz commended timely and generous assistance extended by the government and people of China, including the provision of disaster relief supplies, the contributions of Chinese expert teams on post-disaster assessment and health care to assist with damage assessment, experience sharing in post-disaster reconstruction and rehabilitation, and post-disaster disease response to step up capacity of medical treatment.

Strategic dialogue

Both sides reviewed with satisfaction the outcomes of the three sessions of the Foreign Minister’s Strategic Dialogue and agreed to hold its next meeting at the earliest possible in the first half of 2023 in Islamabad.

Islamabad assures top security for Chinese nationals

Chinese premier expressed concerns on security of Chinese national and PM Shehbaz in this regard reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in the country, taking vigorous measures in this regard.

Both sides expressed their strong determination to counter all threats and designs against CPEC and China-Pakistan friendship. Chinese side appreciated Pakistan’s strong determination and vigorous measures in this regard.

ML-1 Project

The ion friends agreed to build upon the leadership consensus and to advance the process of its earliest implementation. Recognizing that ML-1 is a project of key significance under the CPEC framework and of importance to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, they also agreed to actively advance the Karachi Circular Railway, which was an urgent requirement for Pakistan’s biggest city.

Renewable energy projects

Beijing appreciates the efforts of the Pakistani government to vigorously develop renewable energy projects including solar projects which aligns with the green, low carbon and environmental development of energy sector, and encourages participation of Chinese companies in this Pakistani endeavor.

Exports

Top leaders noted the steady increase in bilateral trade volume since the operationalization of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement. Both sides resolved to further coordinate to enhance trade liberalization under the second phase of CPFTA and agreed to convene an early meeting of Committee on Trade in Goods.

The host country also expressed willingness to actively support the Pakistani side in expanding export to China and welcomed quality goods including food and agricultural products from Pakistan to enter the Chinese market.

Boosting local tourism

The joint statement cited that both sides welcomed the decision to celebrate China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges in 2023 and the organization of a Gandhara Art Exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing in 2022-2023.

They also agreed to further increase the frequency of direct flights including between Islamabad and Beijing in due course.

Stepping up defence cooperation

Civil leaders of Asian nations expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation, trust and communication between the armed forces of the two countries.

Underscoring that stronger strategic defence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan is an important factor of peace and stability in the region, the two sides agreed to maintain high-level mil-to-mil visits and exchanges and deepen cooperation in areas of training, joint exercises and military technology.

Regional Peace

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the iron brothers expressed opposition to the politicization of the issue of counter terrorism.

Beijing recognized Islamabad’s contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. The two sides agreed to further enhance counter terrorism cooperation to promote international peace and security.

Peaceful and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties, both sides agreed, emphasizing the importance of resolving all outstanding disputes through sincere dialogue.

Kashmir issue

The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history that should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

CPEC’s extension to Afghanistan.

PM Shehbaz and Chinese leaders agreed that a peaceful, prosperous, interconnected and stable Afghanistan is fundamental to regional prosperity and progress. They expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the three Foreign Ministers’ meetings of the six neighbouring countries of Afghanistan and looked forward to the next meeting to be held in Uzbekistan.

The communique said two sides underscored the need for the international community to provide continued assistance and support to Afghanistan including through unfreezing of Afghanistan’s overseas financial assets.

SCO cooperation

Pakistan and China shared views to further strengthen coordination and collaboration within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and jointly push for deeper SCO cooperation across the political, security, business, connectivity and people-to-people fields, so as to better serve the common interests of regional countries, and make greater contributions to safeguarding regional peace and stability, promoting prosperity and development, and improving global governance.

Climate Change

Global warming was also discussed as two sides recognized climate change as an existential threat and undertook to make concrete and concerted efforts to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impact of climate change.