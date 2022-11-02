Pakistan PM meets Chinese President with ‘Iron brothers’ agreeing to deepen CPEC development
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Chinese President Xi Jinping during his maiden visit and discuss regional and global developments, especially the revitalization of the Pak-China flagship project CPEC.
A statement issued by Prime Minister’s office said PM Shehbaz and the Chinese President agreed to promote their multidimensional cooperation under CPEC and further strengthen their strategic partnership.
The two leaders met on Wednesday with a special focus on bilateral cooperation mainly in the industrial sector.
During his maiden 2-days visit to China, PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping met at the People’s Great Hall of China to discuss broad-based cooperation in economy & investment and exchanged views on regional and global developments.#PMShehbazinChina #SharedDestiny 🇨🇳 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/6lYUEX7gzX— PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 2, 2022
Pakistani PM is reportedly among the first leaders to visit China since President Xi Jinping secured a third term as general secretary at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th party congress.
Besides meeting the Chinese President, PM Sharif would also call on Premier Li Keqiang, Chinese investors, and Pakistani businessmen separately today, per the Prime Minister’s office.
A high-level delegation of the federal cabinet, special assistants, and senior government officials accompanied the premier on his visit to a neighboring country.
PM Shehbaz arrives in China on maiden visit with ... 06:10 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday arrived in China on his first visit since assuming the ...
Sharif gets red carpet welcome during maiden visit to China
Pakistani PM, upon his arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport, received a red carpet welcome with a smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese forces presenting him with the guard of honor.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Beijing on his two-day official visit of China, today. #PMShehbazinChina#PakPMInChina#SharedDestiny 🇨🇳 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/RguiG6Xr9m— Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 1, 2022
