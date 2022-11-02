Actor Yawar Iqbal sparks outrage after dressing up as Bushra Bibi for Halloween
Web Desk
11:18 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Actor Yawar Iqbal sparks outrage after dressing up as Bushra Bibi for Halloween
Pakistani actor Yawar Iqbal garnered flak on social sites as he shared pictures dressed up as former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third and current wife, Bushra Bibi.

The snaps triggered outrage as many people took to social media condemning the act as Yawar donned a veil and covered his face for the shoot.

In a viral click, he can be seen posing with producer Asad ul Haq and his wife Farah, a socialite, with all three dressed in costumes for a Halloween party. “Lollywood, Maulviwood and, Hollywood,” he captioned the post.

Later, actor Areeba Habib also shared the picture in her Instagram story section while social media users took offence to the act, with one writing: "This is not cool”.

Others slammed the celebrities, saying mocking hijab is ridiculous and offensive.

Amid the outrage, the Jalan star clarified she wasn’t the one dressed in the costume. “I want to sincerely apologize for my oversight. Will make sure, I am careful with my postings from here on. Apologies and Love, AH,” Areeba Habib wrote in another post to clear the air.

