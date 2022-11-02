Actor Yawar Iqbal sparks outrage after dressing up as Bushra Bibi for Halloween

Pakistani actor Yawar Iqbal garnered flak on social sites as he shared pictures dressed up as former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third and current wife, Bushra Bibi.

The snaps triggered outrage as many people took to social media condemning the act as Yawar donned a veil and covered his face for the shoot.

In a viral click, he can be seen posing with producer Asad ul Haq and his wife Farah, a socialite, with all three dressed in costumes for a Halloween party. “Lollywood, Maulviwood and, Hollywood,” he captioned the post.

Later, actor Areeba Habib also shared the picture in her Instagram story section while social media users took offence to the act, with one writing: "This is not cool”.

Others slammed the celebrities, saying mocking hijab is ridiculous and offensive.

Every day people of this country amaze me with new low they can touch.

You all are thinking that this is bushra bibi. I thought the same. But this is costume artist syed yawar Iqbal, who dressed like bushra bibi for Halloween party.

I mean how low on can go.?? No respect for a pic.twitter.com/mMeGdzsmiO — 04:44 (@farazboii) October 30, 2022

Using a woman’s dressing style as your Halloween costume and ridiculing her just because she chooses to cover herself differently.



Obviously there will be no outrage from @AuratMarch or @AuratCard. @Benazir_Shah @reema_omer @OhTripe @nighatdad @OmarIffat @asmashirazi pic.twitter.com/IJA5PJfgYt — خان unreal woman (@KaliDaal) October 30, 2022

This man Yawar iqbal dressed up as "Bushra bibi" for Halloween is really disrespectful. You are not only mocking bushra bibi but you are making fun of Burqa too. pic.twitter.com/OAgiZvMIrL — Afshan Tayyab (@AfshanTayyab_) October 31, 2022

Amid the outrage, the Jalan star clarified she wasn’t the one dressed in the costume. “I want to sincerely apologize for my oversight. Will make sure, I am careful with my postings from here on. Apologies and Love, AH,” Areeba Habib wrote in another post to clear the air.