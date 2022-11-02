PML-N leader serves defamation notice to former Pakistani general for linking him to Arshad Sharif’s death
12:24 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
PML-N leader serves defamation notice to former Pakistani general for linking him to Arshad Sharif's death
Source: Nasir Butt/Twitter and جنرل امجد شعیب (Facebook)
LONDON – PML-N leader and close aide of party chief Nasir Butt takes legal course against General (r) Amjad Shoaib for linking him to killing of Arshad Sharif, whose shooting in Kenya caused outrage in Pakistan.

It all started when General Shoaib, the former Karachi Corps commander and defence analyst, alleged Nasir Butt for 'plotting’ the murder of Arshad Sharif at the behest of the party’s top leaders'.

As the clip of the former 3-star general garnered unwanted attention, the PML-N UK Chapter leader sent a Rs750 million defamation notice to defense analyst for false accusations.

PML-N leader maintained that Gen (r) Shoiab’s clip has damaged his reputation as well as his family in the eyes of the public and demanded Rs750million in loss of reputation, special damages, and legal assistance.

The notice also directed to respond within 15 days, failing which the plaintiff would initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings. It further added that Mr. Shoiab came up with such claims due to his personal vendetta and unknown grudge besides diverting the attention from the facts behind the killing.

Earlier in September, Federal Investigators initiated a probe against Amjad Shuaib for leveling baseless allegations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s former 3-star general faces probe ... 07:56 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigators have initiated a probe against Amjad Shuaib, a former lieutenant general in ...

Amjad's channel on the video streaming platform amassed more than 200,000 followers, while he also appeared on mainstream news channels for analysis on socio-political situations.

