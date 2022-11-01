PM Shehbaz arrives in China on maiden visit with CPEC revitalization in sights
Web Desk
06:10 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday arrived in China on his first visit since assuming the office. 

The prime minister, who is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other ministers, was received by top Chinese officials at the Beijing airport. 

The premier is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. 

Prime Minister shared tweets before his departure, saying he was honoured to be among the first few leaders who have been invited after the historic National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners at a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, he said and further revealed that his discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things.

PM further mentioned that second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift the quality of our people's lives. There is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle.

Pakistani PM will be among the first leaders to visit China following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. His visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

PM Sharif will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang. The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is also expected to advance the wide ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas.

