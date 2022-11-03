Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs8,000 (Check new rates here)

Pakistani bike manufacturer Yamaha has increased their prices for the sixth time in 2022.

The new prices will be effective from November 03 and as per the price list issued by the automobile giant, the price of its top-selling unit, YBR-125, has been jacked up to Rs.322,500 with an increase of Rs7,500.

The price of other bikes of the company, YB-125Z, has been increased by 7,500, and the new rate stands at Rs293,500 while the price of YB-125Z DX saw a hike of Rs7,500.

Top-of-the-line YBR-125G will now cost Rs339,000 compared to the old rate of Rs. 331,500.

The motorcycle manufacturer did not specify a reason for the hike. Earlier, Atlas Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to R15,000.

Despite the spiraling prices top brands including Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha sold hundreds of thousands of units in recent times.

Honda increases motorbike prices by up to ... 01:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – Atlas Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to R15,000 and new prices will be ...

Ministry of Industries and Production earlier claimed that Pakistan’s bike industry has achieved over 90 percent localization and many structural and mechanical components are made in country.