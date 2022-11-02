Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to invest in Pakistan despite global slowdown

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his determination to continue helping Pakistan despite the economic slowdown.

A report of Pakistani state broadcaster said Xi Jinping, who recently secured a historic third term, met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of People on Wednesday and assured that Beijing will continue to extend support to cash strapped nation for sustainable economic development and harness its potential as a geo economic hub.

During the meeting with top Pakistani leaders, President Xi further announced an additional assistance package of five hundred million RMB in post-flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chinese leader also discussed security issue with the Pakistani PM, expressing his concerns about the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, hoping that Islamabad can provide a reliable and safe environment for Chinese institutions and personnel carrying out cooperation.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی اپنے چین کے دو روزہ دورے پر چین کے صدر شی جنپنگ سے ملاقات ہوئی۔ ملاقات میں چین اور پاکستان کے درمیان باہمی خصوصاً اقتصادی شعبوں میں تعاون پر بات چیت ہوئی۔#PMShehbazinChina#SharedDestiny 🇨🇳 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/c55FTaGF1w — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Chinese President for invaluable assistance to Pakistan’s relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the wake of the devastation caused by super floods in the country.

Both sides vowed for an all-weather strategic partnership that has withstood the test of time. It was noted that the two nations have stood firmly side by side, in realizing their shared vision of peace, stability, development, and prosperity.

Radio Pakistan also reported that PM Shehbaz and top Chinese leaders exchanged views on defense, trade and investment, agriculture, health, education, green energy, science and technology, and disaster preparedness.

Both sides expressed their mutual commitment to the flagship project CPEC, highlighting that the multi-billion dollar project would further strengthen bilateral ties between two sides.

Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm invitation to President Xi for visiting Pakistan at an early date, which the later accepted graciously.