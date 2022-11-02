Pakistani Rajinikanth wants to meet India’s megastar
India's Rajnikanth is known as 'God' of Tamil cinema' as he was the country's first actor who lived the rag-to-riches dream. Working tirelessly even at the age of 71, Rajinikanth is, undoubtedly, a true acting legend.
Now, social media is going gaga after finding a lookalike of the Indian megastar in Pakistan. Rehmat Gashkori realised he resembled a wildly popular Indian film star toward the end of his career in public service when his colleagues started saying he looked like Rajinikanth.
Gashkori was amused to learn that he resembled the superstar but became a prominent face after his retirement from public service when he started posting hunting videos on social media.
“During my service with the deputy commissioner’s office in Sibi, I didn’t care too much about the comments about my resemblance with Rajinikanth,” he told Arab News in an interview.
“People from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Nepal comment on my pictures and call me Rajnikanth,” he revealed.
“I can say that God has miraculously given me the same personality and habits since I tried my best to work for the well-being of people during my career in public service,” he said.
“Now I want to meet Rajinikanth and take a photo with him in order to show people that one is the Indian Rajinikanth and one is the Pakistani Rajinikanth,” he concluded.
