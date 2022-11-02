Noor Bukhari disapproves of Pakistanis celebrating Halloween
Former actress and Lollywood diva Noor Bukhari has expressed her concerns about the growing trend of Halloween celebrations in Pakistan.
The former actress took to social media to share her views about Halloween.
Referring to how social media was full ho spooky pictures from people and celebrities, Noor commented “Jitna Pakistanio ny Halloween celebrate kiya hai woh kafi alarming hai."
However, many A-list celebrities like Hania Aamir, Aiman and Muneeb. Ali Zafar, Neha Taseer, Anoushay Ashraf, Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gillani and other mentioned the spooky holiday.
Last year Noor condemned netizens for trolling Saba Qamar over her birthday outfit. Following the outrage, someone photoshopped a hijab and tights onto her picture which also went viral on the internet.
