DIAFA announces Maya Ali as the recipient of "Pakistani Actress Of The Year" award
Web Desk
05:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
DIAFA announces Maya Ali as the recipient of
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has been awarded the Pakistani Actress of the Year Award at this year’s Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA).

This seems to be the first year this award has been introduced at the show. In 2020, Sajal Aly bagged an award for International Icon and the year before, Mahira Khan was given the International Recognition Award.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DIAFA (@diafaofficial)

The Mann Mayal actress made a comeback on our TV screens last year in Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar. She will next be seen in a drama serial alongside Bilal Ashraf and in film Aasmaan Bolay Ga with Emmad Irfani.

This year’s DIAFAs will be taking place in Dubai on November 4. International celebrities including Michael Morrone of 365 Days, film director Song Yinxi, French singer Gims, Armenian musician Ivetta Mukuchian and others have also been given awards at the event.

On the work front, Maya was recently seen in Parey Hut Love, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Jo Bichar Gaye with Aasmaan Bolay Ga in the pipeline.

Maya Ali dolls up as ultimate bridal muse in a ... 08:59 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

Lollywood diva Maya Ali set new-age bridal fashion goals in a dazzling red and gold lehenga as she made an iconic ...

More From This Category
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Srha Asghar and husband wins hearts with latest ...
04:52 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Noor Bukhari disapproves of Pakistanis ...
04:30 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Pakistani Rajinikanth wants to meet India’s ...
04:03 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Actor Yawar Iqbal sparks outrage after dressing ...
11:18 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Pakistan's largest contemporary art forum ...
12:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday with fans
07:27 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr