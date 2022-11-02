INDvBAN: India beat Bangladesh by five runs on DLS method in T20 World Cup encounter

ADELAIDE – India secured a dramatic five-run Duckworth-Lewis-Stern win against Bangladesh in rain-hit contest of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were 66/0 in seven overs while chasing India’s 184 target when the rain halted the crucial game. They were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain forced the players to leave the ground.

After the game was resumed, a revised target of 151 in 16 overs was set for Bangladesh when they could score 145 runs for loss of six wickets.

Earlier, star Indian batter Virat Kohli slammed his third half-century on 37 balls to reach the milestone as India handed over a big target of 185 for opponents.

Opener KL Rahul also registered a half-ton while skipper Rohit Sharma was packed for two.

Bangladesh on Wednesday won the toss and opted to field against India in the Super 12 Group 2 match.

With today's victory, India have jumped to the top of the standing.

