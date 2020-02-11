PCB announces first tour programme of MCC team in 48 years
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced the schedule of Marylebone Cricket Club’s tour of Lahore, Pakistan, which runs from 13-19 February.
The MCC will open its week-long tour, its first in 48 years, with a 20-over match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium after its arrival in Lahore on 13 February.
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan discusses the significance of MCC’s tour of Pakistan.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 11, 2020
17th edition of PCB Podcast: https://t.co/O6IYKkXayj pic.twitter.com/fRhc11PH9m
Action will then shift to Aitchison College where the visitors will play Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over fixture on 16 February.
After it, the MCC will meet Northern and Multan Sultans in 20-over matches on February 17 and 19.
Tour schedule:
14 Feb – MCC v Lahore Qalandars (20-over-a-side) (5pm-8.10pm), Gaddafi Stadium
16 Feb – MCC v Pakistan Shaheens (50-0ver-a-side) (9.30am-5.15pm), Aitchison College
17 Feb – MCC v Northern (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College
19 Feb – MCC v Multan Sultans (20-over-a-side), (12.30pm-3.40pm), Aitchison College
-
- Hafeez Shaikh will continue working as Finance Advisor, says Asad Umar12:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
-
-
-
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019
- Google releases the list of most popular Pakistani YouTube Ads of 201803:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2019