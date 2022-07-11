Pakistan Women set for T20 tri-series in Ireland

LAHORE – Pakistan women’s national cricket team will fly for Belfast Ireland tomorrow to participate in a Twenty20 tri-series.

The Bismah Maroof-led team will fly out for Belfast via Dubai in the wee hours of 12 July (Tuesday). The team took a two-day Eidul Adha break while preparing for their journey for the two events.

Pakistan will play their opening match of the Tri-Nation Women’s T20I Series against Australia at the Bready Cricket Club on 16th of this month.

The national team will play both Australia and Ireland twice.

The top two sides will progress to compete in the final. All seven tournament matches will be staged at the Bready Cricket Club.

After the completion of the tri-series, Pakistan will travel to Birmingham to take part in the Commonwealth Games. The green shirts are placed in Pool A alongside T20 world champions Australia, India and Barbados. Pakistan play Barbados in their opening match on Friday, 29 July.

Cricket matches during the Games will be staged at the Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Pakistan’s fixtures:

Tri-series at Belfast

16 July – v Australia

19 July – v Ireland

23 July – v Australia

24 July – v Ireland

Commonwealth Games at Birmingham

29 July – v Barbados

31 July – v India

3 August – v Australia