PAKvSL: Babar Azam and Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers in Colombo
Share
COLOMBO – Pakistan's national cricket team offered Eidul Adha prayers in Sri Lankan capital, where they will play a test series this month.
Captain Babar Azam and other members of the squad along with cricket board staff were all hugs and prayers for each other as seen in a video shared by PCB.
Ahead of Eid, Babar Azam in a video conveyed Eid greetings to the countrymen on behalf of the whole team.
Similarly, Pakistan Women skipper Bismah Maroof felicitated the nation on this auspicious day while advising people to keep the environment clean.
Pakistan women's team captain @maroof_bismah has an Eid message for you 😊#EidAdhaMubarak pic.twitter.com/kcefgO4x2L— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 9, 2022
Earlier, the Pakistan cricket team was forced to cancel its practice session scheduled for Saturday after Sri Lankan police imposed a curfew in some areas of Colombo ahead of violent protests against the government.
The much-anticipated tour is scheduled to commence with a three-day warm-up matches followed by two Tests scheduled on July 16-20 and 24-28.
PAKvSL – Pakistan team cancels practice session ... 12:35 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – The Pakistan cricket team has cancelled its practice session scheduled for today (Saturday) in Colombo ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Infected with COVID-19, Hareem Farooq celebrates Eidul Adha in ...12:37 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan PM, Indonesia president exchange Eid greetings11:38 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
- PAKvSL: Babar Azam and Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers in Colombo10:59 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Sea Guardians-2: Pakistan, China prepare for joint naval drills10:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
-
- Hira and Mani talk about how their stardom helped each other09:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill amuses fans with funny Sushi video05:41 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022