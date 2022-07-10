Pakistan PM, Indonesia president exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse sectors during a telephonic conversation on Sunday.

The Pakistani premier also shared warm Eid greetings with the Indonesian leader.

Both the leaders agreed to enhance engagement and communication between the two countries at all levels.

During the call, Shehbaz underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation in trade and investment. He then highlighted business policies of Pakistan and invited the Indonesian companies to take advantage of conducive and attractive opportunities, according to PMO.

He also thanked President Widodo for timely provision of palm oil to Pakistan.