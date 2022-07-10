Pakistan PM, Indonesia president exchange Eid greetings

Reaffirm resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations
Web Desk
11:38 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistan PM, Indonesia president exchange Eid greetings
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse sectors during a telephonic conversation on Sunday.

The Pakistani premier also shared warm Eid greetings with the Indonesian leader.

Both the leaders agreed to enhance engagement and communication between the two countries at all levels.

During the call, Shehbaz underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation in trade and investment. He then highlighted business policies of Pakistan and invited the Indonesian companies to take advantage of conducive and attractive opportunities, according to PMO.

He also thanked President Widodo for timely provision of palm oil to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz sends Eid wishes to Türkiye in call ... 08:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a telephone call on Saturday, conveyed warm greetings to the ...

More From This Category
Sea Guardians-2: Pakistan, China prepare for ...
10:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
President Alvi felicitates nation, Islamic world ...
09:02 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz felicitates all Muslims on ...
08:41 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistan celebrates Eidul Adha today
08:19 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Pakistani climbers set new record by raising ...
10:54 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Defiant journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, ...
10:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Infected with COVID-19, Hareem Farooq celebrates Eidul Adha in isolation
12:37 PM | 10 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr