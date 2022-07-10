Pakistan PM, Indonesia president exchange Eid greetings
Reaffirm resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse sectors during a telephonic conversation on Sunday.
The Pakistani premier also shared warm Eid greetings with the Indonesian leader.
Both the leaders agreed to enhance engagement and communication between the two countries at all levels.
During the call, Shehbaz underscored the importance of enhanced cooperation in trade and investment. He then highlighted business policies of Pakistan and invited the Indonesian companies to take advantage of conducive and attractive opportunities, according to PMO.
He also thanked President Widodo for timely provision of palm oil to Pakistan.
PM Shehbaz sends Eid wishes to Türkiye in call ... 08:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a telephone call on Saturday, conveyed warm greetings to the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Infected with COVID-19, Hareem Farooq celebrates Eidul Adha in ...12:37 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan PM, Indonesia president exchange Eid greetings11:38 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
- PAKvSL: Babar Azam and Team Pakistan offer Eid prayers in Colombo10:59 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Sea Guardians-2: Pakistan, China prepare for joint naval drills10:27 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
-
- Hira and Mani talk about how their stardom helped each other09:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill amuses fans with funny Sushi video05:41 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022