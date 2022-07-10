Infected with COVID-19, Hareem Farooq celebrates Eidul Adha in isolation

Hareem Farooq, a Pakistani actress and the first female to host Pakistan Super League, has tested positive for COVID and will be celebrating Eidul Adha in isolation.

The Parchi actress felt relieved not to have spread the virus. She stated in an Instagram story that "Luckily I didn't come in contact with a lot of people the day I got my symptoms. My symptoms were really bad and the past few days have been horrible."

"Don't forget to take precautions on Eid for yourself and your loved ones," she added.

Although Farooq is fully vaccinated and dodged the virus for the past two years, this time she wasn't lucky.

Hareem asked her fans to remember her in their prayers. She also advised celebrating but with "precautions for yourself and your loved ones."

She further advised that it is "better to have a safe Eid than a sorry Eid!"

Pakistan is witnessing an increase in Covid cases since last week. “It has been advised to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the risk of a new wave was imminent,” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated, requesting people to take precautions to prevent any further spread.

The NCOC also issued a new standard operating procedure (SOPs) for Eidul Azha, in the wake of the recent soaring cases. The guidelines require facemasks and social distancing protocol as mandatory for the occasion, scheduled to be celebrated for three days from Sunday.