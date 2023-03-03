Jemima shares what she misses the most about Pakistan

Jemima Goldsmith's debut film What's Love Got To Do With It? has garnered rave reviews in the UK. Starring Shahzad Latif, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Sajal Aly, and Shabana Azmi, the film explores the practice of arranged marriages in South Asian households.

In a recent Zoom interview, Jemima explained how the movie's spirit is encapsulated in its music. The wedding song, "Mahi Sona," is sung by the renowned Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whom Jemima admires greatly. Khan also appears in the film as himself.

The song was produced by Naughty Boy, a British Pakistani musician, and Nitin Soni, a British Indian composer. The goal, according to Jemima, was to unite artists from all over the world, as reflected in the diverse cast of the movie. "For me, the blend and collaboration of these talents were the film's beauty," she added.

One of the movie's highlights, Jemima revealed, was bringing Rahat into the mix. However, this was not her first encounter with the "O Re Piya" crooner. Rahat had previously performed with his uncle, the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, at Jemima's Valima with her ex-husband, Imran Khan, years ago. "I had also been on tour with Nusrat and Rahat many times for Shaukat Khanum fundraisers. We had travelled to the US for the same," Jemima recalled.

Jemima shared that during these tours, she developed a deeper understanding of qawwali and developed a love for classical music. She added that having Abida Parveen onboard was a great help. Working with these incredible talents on the film was a special experience for her, and having everyone who worked on the movie in one place was a privilege.

The film was shot during the height of the Covid pandemic, and Jemima emphasized how crucial it was to take precautions during the shooting. With a large set, ensuring everyone's safety was her top priority. "Everyone had to be very disciplined.

It was an incredible atmosphere when we were all working together," Jemima recalled. She went on to discuss the experience of collaborating with Indian and Pakistani artists on a single project. "There was amazing camaraderie and solidarity. Everyone got along so well."