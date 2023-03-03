Two men detained for trespassing SRK's 'Mannat' bungalow

Two ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan attempted to trespass on the superstar's home by scaling the outer wall but were apprehended by guards before they could breach security.

The police have been notified, and a case has been filed against the young men.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the fans attempted to scale the outer wall of his residence in Mumbai but were caught by the guards. The young men, aged between 20 and 22, reportedly claimed during the police interrogation that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet SRK. A case has been registered against them for trespassing and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code.

SRK's Mumbai residence, Mannat, is a popular spot for fans who often visit and take pictures of the location. The actor is known to occasionally make appearances on his balcony on special occasions, much to the delight of his fans. Mannat recently received a new entrance gate and LED nameplate that illuminates after dark.

The police have investigated the matter and found no evidence of malicious intent. They have confirmed that the men are family members, and will contact the Gujarat police to check if they have a criminal record. Shah Rukh Khan was not at home when the incident took place as he was reportedly shooting for his upcoming movie Jawan.

King Khan's latest release Pathaan has become the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema, grossing INR 530 million on its first day. His upcoming movie Jawan, produced by his own production company Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to release worldwide in theatres on June 2, while he is also set to star in Rajkumar Hirani's next project Dunki along with Taapsee Pannu.

