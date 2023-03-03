Imran Khan says ready for talks with Pakistan Army chief for sake of Pakistan

LAHORE - PTI Chiarman Imran Khan has demanded court martial of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa over making an anti-Russia speech.
Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former premier said he was ready to hold talks with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir for betterment of the country.
This is a developing story...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar
