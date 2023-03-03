Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan says ready for talks with Pakistan Army chief for sake of Pakistan

05:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Imran Khan says ready for talks with Pakistan Army chief for sake of Pakistan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE - PTI Chiarman Imran Khan has demanded court martial of former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa over making an anti-Russia speech. 

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former premier said he was ready to hold talks with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir for betterment of the country. 

This is a developing story...

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.20 282.8
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.02 74.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 206
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar

