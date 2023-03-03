Search

BusinessGold & Silver Rate

Gold price falls by Rs4,900 per tola in Pakistan

06:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Gold price falls by Rs4,900 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.

Pakistani rupee recovers by Rs11 against US dollar 

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Tecno Electronics 'shuts' mobile phone production in Pakistan over import curbs

07:17 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 3 March 2023

08:26 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs9,400 per tola in Pakistan

05:29 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Additional power surcharge imposed as Pakistan surrenders to another IMF condition

10:32 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee meets today to raise key policy rate for revival of IMF program

09:38 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 2 March 2023

08:17 AM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Tecno Electronics 'shuts' mobile phone production in Pakistan over ...

07:17 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 3, 2023

09:00 AM | 3 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.20 282.8
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.02 74.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 206
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold registered downward trend in the domestic market after a whooping increase a day ago as Pakistan rupee gained ground against the US dollar in interbank market.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs4,900 per tola and Rs4,200 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,600 and Rs172,840, respectively.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold decreased by $13 to reach $1,849.

The Pakistani rupee recovered 2.36% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 278.46 as compared to yesterday’s Rs285.09.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Mar-2023/pakistani-rupee-recovers-by-rs11-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: