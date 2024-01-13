‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’: Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas Khan to star in Indian production

Fans of Sara Khan and Bilal Abbas Khan are in for a treat as the stars have announced their upcoming series "Abdullahpur Ka Devdas."
Set to premiere exclusively on Zindagi in February 2024, the series has already sparked buzz with its charismatic star, Bilal Abbas Khan, taking to social media to share vibrant posters that unveiled the much-awaited debut month.
Directed by the accomplished Anjum Shahzad, the series promises a compelling narrative woven with themes of love, friendship, and poetic drama. The plot revolves around Fakhar (played by Bilal Abbas Khan) and Kashif (portrayed by Raza Talish), whose lives become intricately entangled in a tale of complex emotions. Sarah Khan skillfully portrays Gulbano, a captivating character that adds depth to the storyline.
As the plot unfolds, Kashif assumes the mysterious persona of the poet Devdas, revealing his true identity before mysteriously disappearing. Fakhar, unwavering in his loyalty to Gulbano, steps forward to protect her and makes a solemn vow to reunite her with Kashif, even if it means sacrificing his silent love.
"Abdullahpur Ka Devdas" is poised to deliver a riveting blend of love, deception, and sacrifice against the enchanting backdrop of Abdullahpur. Scheduled to captivate audiences on Zindagi in February 2024, the series promises stellar performances by the cast and the directorial finesse of Anjum Shahzad.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Khel Khel Mein, Balaa, Cheekh, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Dunk, Dobaara, and Kuch Ankahi. Meanwhile, Sarah was recently seen in Laapata, Hum Tum, and Wabaal.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
