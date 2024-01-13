Yumna Zaidi steals the show in black saree

Dazzling Pakistani TV sensation Yumna Zaidi has once again set Instagram ablaze with her mesmerizing photos.

With a staggering 8.1 million followers eagerly watching her every move, the Tere Bin star recently unveiled a collection of breathtaking snapshots from her promotion for her debut film "Nayab."

Delighting her fans with a sneak peek into her latest style, the actress graced the scene in a stunning fusion ensemble. The captivating attire featured a unique blend of tradition and modernity, as she paired a choker ribbed sweater as the blouse with a beautiful black saree adorned with elegant and minimal prints. The actress effortlessly embodied the essence of a desi diva, showcasing an impeccable sense of style that seamlessly fused the traditional and contemporary.

Mesmerized by Zaidi's beauty, social media users left love-filled comments under the diva's post.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar.