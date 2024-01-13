Yumna Zaidi steals the show in black saree

Dazzling Pakistani TV sensation Yumna Zaidi has once again set Instagram ablaze with her mesmerizing photos.
With a staggering 8.1 million followers eagerly watching her every move, the Tere Bin star recently unveiled a collection of breathtaking snapshots from her promotion for her debut film "Nayab."
Delighting her fans with a sneak peek into her latest style, the actress graced the scene in a stunning fusion ensemble. The captivating attire featured a unique blend of tradition and modernity, as she paired a choker ribbed sweater as the blouse with a beautiful black saree adorned with elegant and minimal prints. The actress effortlessly embodied the essence of a desi diva, showcasing an impeccable sense of style that seamlessly fused the traditional and contemporary.
Mesmerized by Zaidi's beauty, social media users left love-filled comments under the diva's post.
On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.